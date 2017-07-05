Benefis gifts Food Bank $20,000

After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds. He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat. Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who sa...

A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday. In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...

Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor. Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area. Others spoke on their general fear of going outside when they know these neighbors are out and a simple task like carrying the groceries in becomes a stressful one. We were told ...