Benefis gifts Food Bank $20,000

Benefis gifts Food Bank $20,000

Here in Great Falls, in an effort to keep children from going hungry, Benefis Healthcare System is working with the local food bank and Director Shawn Tatarka, who says their help came at the perfect time.


The Food Bank recently lost one of their biggest donors, and Benfis stepped up to the plate to take over by donating $20,000. This money will be used for the Food Bank's "Backpack for Kids" program in an effort to help those who are less fortunate. The idea is for teachers to discreetly slip bags of food into students; backpacks and help fill a family's pantry at home

Tatarka says this is one of their largest donations, and he's extremely thankful 

He says the food bank relies on the generosity of local businesses and the public to help feed the community, and they are always looking for your support. If you want to donate, call the Food Bank at 406-452-9029. 

  

