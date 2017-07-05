Join folks from around Central Montana for the 9th Annual Lions Family Funfest!

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 8th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Lions Park, which is located at 10th Avenue South and 27th Street in Great Falls.

Organizer Mark Willmarth says the event is totally free to the public, and provides a fun event for families to get out and enjoy the festivities. In other words, it’s their way of giving back to Great Falls. Willmarth says they generally try to schedule the FunFest before the heat of August, and after the rain of June… although this year, they couldn’t quite avoid the blistering temperatures. As a result, plan to see plenty of water passed around at the event.

In addition to live music and food, the day will feature Shrine Clowns, children’s games and activities, face painting, and a climbing rock.

The Lions Club would like to thank the following sponsors for continually generous donations the past nine years: Embark Federal Credit Union, Benefis Health System Foundation, Montana Federal Cred Union, Schnider Funeral Home, O’Connor Funeral Home, Guy Tobacco Construction, Sletten Construction, Centene, L’Heureux Page Werner, Stobel’s Rental, Pepsi, and Allegra.

For more information, visit the City of Great Falls website, or call the Park and Recreation Department at (406) 771-1265.