City Commission votes yes to urban chickens on November ballot

Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south. no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck. Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.

Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south. no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck. Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.