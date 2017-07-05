City Commission votes yes to urban chickens on November ballot - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

City Commission votes yes to urban chickens on November ballot

Posted: Updated:

After a vote Wednesday evening, Great Falls residents will be voting on urban chickens within city limits. 

The question over the future of urban chickens will now be answered after a November ballot vote. City Commission members made that call at Wednesday's meeting. However, the Commission did say their decision to list it on the ballot is in no way advocating for or against the ordinance.  They said they feel the ultimate decision should be left up to the people of Great Falls.

If passed, people could own up to four domestic hens and three roosters within city limits. 

