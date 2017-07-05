Senators and Reps React to Brewers Relocation

Kindrick Legion Field in Helena currently hosts American Legion baseball teams including the Senators and Reps plus the Pioneer League’s Helena Brewers.

The two baseball leagues even shared the field for an exhibition game last month. Brewers ownership announced last month that the team will relocate to Colorado Springs in 2019. Senators manager Dave Thennis says professional baseball is good for Helena and hopes to see it return.

"You know, it brings in experts that we get to sometimes get to have a conversation with and sometimes just watching them work and watching them play is a good thing for us ... but I understand why they are leaving and we'll hopefully someday again have another partner here," said Thennis.

"I was surprised because they've been here for a while and they have this whole stadium but it'll be ours now so that's really cool. I remember growing up and going to these games and I thought they were really fun so that'll be sad," said Reps sophomore catcher Kadyn Craigle.