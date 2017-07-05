Helena Reps Staying Hot in July

The Helena Reps are staying hot down the stretch.

The Class A Legion Baseball team returned from the Fourth of July Tournament in Spokane, Washington with a 35-10 record that includes a 13-3 mark in-conference. The Manager Jon Burnett says the team hopes to be playing their best baseball in two weeks at the District Tournament in Butte.

"You know, when we're successful, we're throwing strikes. I think that's our main thing defensively is that we've got to put the ball over the white of the plate. There's been a few games where we haven't and those have been the games we struggled," said Burnett.

"Lately, our bats have come together. When we start hitting in the first inning, if somebody gets a hit, it spreads like wildfire and then it just kind of relays throughout the whole team and we all get into a hitting frenzy," said Reps senior pitcher and infielder Hunter Sickerson.