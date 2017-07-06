Phillips County SD orders mandatory evacuation for Landusky due - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Phillips County SD orders mandatory evacuation for Landusky due to July Fire

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
As of Thursday morning,Phillips County Sheriff department ordered a mandatory evacuation the town of Landusky, Montana due to the July Fire dangers.

Since Wednesday night the Bureau of Land Management reported 2,100 acres have burned so far. Which means 500-acre increase.

Public Information Officer for the BLM Jonathan Moor said the winds shifted and pushed the fire northwest toward Landusky.

The fire spread overnight to within 1.5 miles of little Rockies Christian Camp south of Landusky. Wildland firefighters and equipment are staging at the camp. Fire information officers from the Type-2 incident Management team will be in Landusk. A structure protection crew has been assigned to the location. 

