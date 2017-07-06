Ellison, Adams facing charges in connection to standoff

Great Falls - Two men are facing charges in relation to a five hour police standoff that happened Monday in the 1700 block of 20th Ave. S in Great Falls.

Court documents state that Jimmy Ellison has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a sawed off firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

KFBB is told that Patrick Adams is facing a misdemeanor charge of falsifying reports.

Municipal court documents say that Jimmy Ellison broke into Patrick Adams’ house, located on 20th Ave. S. just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was carrying a shotgun that had been sawed off.

Documents say that when Adams arrived at his home, he found Ellison sitting in a chair with the shotgun. In a 911 phone call, Adams stated that Ellison had pointed the shotgun at him. However, in an interview at the Great Falls Police Department, he stated that Ellison was not pointing the gun at him, but stated that he did have it in his hands.

Ellison was on probation for felony theft, and there was a warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation.

Police attempted to get Ellison to leave the home man times, and Ellison finally surrendered to HRU and was then taken into custody. Ellison claims that after he met with the homeowner, he believed that she wanted Adams and his girlfriend removed from the home. Ellison says that as he began to move items out of a room, he came across a bucket with unknown chemicals inside. After smelling it, he sat down on the couch in the home and says he has no memory of the disturbance.

Ellison and Adams are set to appear in Municipal Court Friday.