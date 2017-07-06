Ellison, Adams facing charges in connection to standoff - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ellison, Adams facing charges in connection to standoff

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect
Jimmy Ellison Jimmy Ellison
Patrick Adams Patrick Adams

Great Falls - Two men are facing charges in relation to a five hour police standoff that happened Monday in the 1700 block of 20th Ave. S in Great Falls.

Court documents state that Jimmy Ellison has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of  possession of a sawed off firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

KFBB is told that Patrick Adams is facing a misdemeanor charge of falsifying reports.

Municipal court documents say that Jimmy Ellison broke into Patrick Adams’ house, located on 20th Ave. S. just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was carrying a shotgun that had been sawed off.

Documents say that when Adams arrived at his home, he found Ellison sitting in a chair with the shotgun. In a 911 phone call, Adams stated that Ellison had pointed the shotgun at him. However, in an interview at the Great Falls Police Department, he stated that Ellison was not pointing the gun at him, but stated that he did have it in his hands.  

Ellison was on probation for felony theft, and there was a warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation.

Police attempted to get Ellison to leave the home man times, and Ellison finally surrendered to HRU and was then taken into custody. Ellison claims that after he met with the homeowner, he believed that she wanted Adams and his girlfriend removed from the home. Ellison says that as he began to move items out of a room, he came across a bucket with unknown chemicals inside. After smelling it, he sat down on the couch in the home and says he has no memory of the disturbance.

Ellison and Adams are set to appear in Municipal Court Friday.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:14 GMT
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.

  • Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:39:27 GMT
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...