Outlaws to Host Sr. Babe Ruth State Tournament

The Senior Babe Ruth League State baseball tournament begins Friday. The Electric City Outlaws, the back to back State champions. finally have their two state banners hanging up at Cash Warren Memorial Field. It's fitting as the Outlaws will be hosting the state tournament at home. 26-7 is the team's record. The Outlaws say their biggest competitor will be the Missoula Pioneers. Hitting, teamwork and using their fielding strength is what the team says it will focus on, plus getting that "three peat" too.

"It means a lot. This is what we play for. We play for the state championship and we come out an practice twice a week and that's what we do all of our drills for to come out here," said second baseman Peyton Mitchell.

"To be able to come over here and be able to get a chance to hang up three of those. That's a big opportunity," said catcher Joe Maney.

When: July 7 - 9

Where: Cash Warren Memorial Field

Friday's Games:

Game #1: 1 pm - Electric City Outlaws vs. Clark Fork Cougars

Game #2: 3 pm - Mission Valley Rockies vs. Missoula Pioneers

Game #3: Winner of game 1 vs. Helena Vigilantes

Saturday's Games:

Winner's bracket

12 pm: Winner of game 2 vs. winner of game 3

Loser's bracket

Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2

Sunday's Game:

Championship

In addition, Peyton Mitchell says he felt the earthquake that hit the Treasure State on Thursday morning. He says he was watching television when it occurred and made sure to check in on family and friends to make sure they were alright too.

"This was my first earthquake and it was pretty scary. You don't know what's going on. It definitely shakes you both mentally and physically. I'm still kind of scared. My heart was pounding pretty fast so," said Mitchell.