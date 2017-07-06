High temperatures and wind fan the flames of the July Fire

We spoke with Fire Information Officer, Kathy Russell . She said the high winds and hot temperatures on Wednesday changed the direction of the fire. Because of that, the Phillips County Sheriffs Office ordered the evacuation of Landusky . She said so far only one small structure has burned.

She said more fire fighters are arriving and as of last night 2,100 acres have burned. Russell said thankfully,there are no injuries to any of the fire fighters.T There are also no reports of animals being hurt either. Because of the fire grew suddenly, a Type-two incident team is on the ground.



"The Type-Two Team that is in place right now is about 50 people. And they are all specialized in various skills like operational tactics to logistics to finance we needed more managers to help keep it safe and efficient,"said Russell.

Kathy said the lower the incident type number the higher the problem.

She said they have 14 air crafts battling the blaze. Kathy said she is grateful to the public for their cooperation and they are happy to see no drones flying around. She said flying a drone near a fire is illegal. If there are drones the fire crew have to ground their aircraft for safety reasons.

She added that even with the earthquake last night. That did not change the path of the fire.