Are you prepared for the next natural disaster

FEMA says there are a whole list of things you should do before and after a natural disaster.

They recommend you follow these steps to keep you and your family safe.

Pets, you want to make sure that you also have a survival kit for your best friend and also any medicine that it may have to take. Remember you can never be to safe.

Here is a link to FEMA's earthquake safety checklist.

https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1421937886237-e683b4975c2c324b18967ead20336b2f/FEMAB526_2014.pdf