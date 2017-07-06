2017 Montana Military Open House: "Flight Over the Falls" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2017 Montana Military Open House: "Flight Over the Falls"

Posted: Updated:

Join Montana’s finest as they celebrate the 2017 Montana Military Open House “Flight Over the Falls.” This year’s event will take place on July 22nd and 23rd, gates open at 9:30 A.M. and the days last until 6:00 P.M. at the Great Falls International Airport.

The event is completely free and open to the public. It will feature several different displays, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy F-18 TAC Demo, Wings of Blue U.S. Air Force Academy parachute team, T-33’s and other warbirds.

This year will mark 70 years of airpower in Big Sky Country; Lt. Col. Josh Cinq-Mars with Montana Air National Guard says the last full show here in Great Falls took place in 2011. And Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman with Malmstrom Air Force Base says the Thunderbirds haven’t been to the Electric City since 2002—for many, Kirschman says, this will be their first time seeing the Thunderbirds, and it’s exciting for the experience to happen in the Last Best Place.

The day is a joint effort between Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard. For more information on the event, including security measures and bus transportation from CMR High School, visit their website.

