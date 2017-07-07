GFPD: Stolen 4th of July fireworks found, some still missing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPD: Stolen 4th of July fireworks found, some still missing

Posted: Updated:

After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered.

In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives. 

The fireworks were reported stolen a day before the holiday and were going to be used for the Independence Day Fireworks display at West Bank Park. They were later replaced, not delaying the original firework show. Sergeant Jim Wells says there is still a portion missing and could be dangerous if put in untrained hands. 

He described them as cannonball-like and wrapped in cardboard with what appears to look like a fuse but is not one. GFPD says if you discover anything that fits this description, avoid touching the devices and call 911 immediately as they can cause serious injuries or death. 
 

