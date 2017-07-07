Standoff suspect faces judge

Jimmy Ellison was on probation for felony theft at the time of the standoff, during which he had a sawed-off shotgun in his possession, therefore violating that probation.

While in court Friday, there were 3 different bail requests. First, the state requested a $25,000 dollar bail.

While the defense said $5,000 dollars would be more appropriate.

Judge John Kutzman saw a different picture setting his bond at $250,000 dollars.

No word on when his next appearance in court will be.