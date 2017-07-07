Standoff suspect faces judge - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Standoff suspect faces judge

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Jimmy Ellison was on probation for felony theft at the time of the standoff, during which he had a sawed-off shotgun in his possession, therefore violating that probation. 

While in court Friday, there were 3 different bail requests. First, the state requested a $25,000 dollar bail. 

While the defense said $5,000 dollars would be more appropriate.
Judge John Kutzman saw a different picture setting his bond at $250,000 dollars.

No word on when his next appearance in court will be.

