Landusky fire growing

This morning public information officer from the Zortman Fire house said that the fire has grown to 8,831 acres.

According to the Montana Incidents Management teams Facebook, they have limited cell reception and its hard to give minute by minute updates on the fire. They are urging people to stay tuned to local news and radio stations for updates.

Those who are effected by this fire the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and the American Red Cross of Montana is offering shelter for the evacuees.

That location is at the Hay-Lodgepole High School at Thunder Bird Lane, in Hays, MT