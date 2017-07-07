Landusky fire grows to over 10,000 acres

UPDATE: According to the Incident Information System, the July Fire has now grown to over 10,000 acres, and is 40 percent contained. Nearly 400 personnel are now on site.

Mandatory evacuations for the Landusky area will be lifted for residents beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 8th, although the road closure and evacuation are still in effect for non-residents.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

This morning public information officer from the Zortman Fire house said that the fire has grown to 8,831 acres.

According to the Montana Incidents Management teams Facebook, they have limited cell reception and its hard to give minute by minute updates on the fire. They are urging people to stay tuned to local news and radio stations for updates.

Those who are effected by this fire the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and the American Red Cross of Montana is offering shelter for the evacuees.

That location is at the Hay-Lodgepole High School at Thunder Bird Lane, in Hays, MT