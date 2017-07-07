Heat Keeps Crowds Low At First Friday Artwalk

The first Friday of the month also means the monthly “artwalk” in Downtown Great Falls. But outdoor activities aren't always the best choice in the summer heat. The event provides the opportunity for local businesses and artists to draw attention to themselves as well as the growing downtown area. But this month's event had a rather low turnout as many people weren't walking the streets. However, the reason why may be something no one can control.

"In Montana, when it hits 100 degrees, it's hot.” Electric City Coffee co-owner Thaddeus Reiste says. “And we've noticed people stay indoors when it's hot. They don't like to go out, even if it's a block to walk and get a sandwich, it's hot. And nobody likes it when it's hot."

It doesn't look like Great Falls will be cooling down anytime soon. In fact, triple digit temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.