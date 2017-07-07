Kmart Stores Announces Great Falls Location Will Close - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Kmart Stores Announces Great Falls Location Will Close

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A major retail chain, closing one of its stores here in Great Falls and residents are left scratching their heads as they prepare for the doors of Kmart to officially close.

The announcement was made Friday. Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, said it will close eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores. This not only includes the Great Falls’ location, but the Glendive location as well. Which means the company will be closing down nearly twenty percent of its stores, more than 300 locations. Despite the long-falling numbers, some residents in great falls are shocked the Kmart here will be shutting down.

"They've been around for 40 years at this location.” Resident David Jones says. “I moved away 30 years ago, I come back and I see its closing.”

Sears Holdings say most of the stores will be closed by early October and all eligible employees will receive severance and a chance to apply at area Kmart and Sears’s stores.

