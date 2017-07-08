Montana Storm All Star Dance Gets a New Dance Studio - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Storm All Star Dance Gets a New Dance Studio

Montana Storm All Star Dance team held the grand opening for their new dance studio today. The dance team is excited for this facility because it opens up space for the dance team specifically to practice away from the cheer team.

 Montana Storm All Star Dance team's new studio is one of the largest in the state, and offers dancers the space to practice routines they normally wouldn't get to, making the Montana Storm a highly competitive group.

“This is actually the first all star dance studio in Great Falls so it’s going to have a very different feel from your typical dance studio, its quality of quantity is what we are really focusing on and you find your couple great routines throughout the year, focus on those for competition” says Artistic Coordinator Jackie Newman.

The dance team is open to a wide range of ages from high schoolers all the way down to three year olds. They meet every weekday at a range of times specific to the age group. For more information, email cheersfitnessinfo@yahoo.com.

