Lions Club Family Fun Festival Was A Big Success

Today hundreds of families took on the summer heat by enjoying the lions club family fun festival at lions park.

The bean bag toss, basketball, soccer, and even egg carrying races are some of the games kids chose from.

What did the kids plan to do at the event? “Earning lots of tickets to win prizes” said many kids.

And the prizes include toys, balls, scooters, and even bikes.

The lions club made this event possible because of the generous donations from sponsors and the volunteers.

“This is the one event where we really give back to the community, it's a free event. We decided its lions park we wanted to have an event that was family friendly. So with donors and the help of the 3 lions clubs we are able to pull off a pretty nice event. For nine years” says Mark Willmarth.

It was a fun filled day all around for many kids and families.