July Fire Update

The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire.

Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night...

The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained.

We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained.

Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help protect the community and structures from the blaze. Some will be moved to the northern edge of the fire to create contingency lines to better protect the towns of Lodgepole and Hays

We will continue to update you with more information on the July fire as it comes in.

