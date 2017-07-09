Pet of the Week: Tripp

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Tripp as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Tripp is an 8-year-old black lab mix, and he is just like any other dog, except he only has one eye.

"He had and injury so it had to be removed but it doesn't seem to bother him or phase him one bit," said Erin Doran, marketing director.

Nothing seems to bother Tripp, and even his loss of eyesight doesn't seem to stop him from playing with his toys.

"He gets along with other dogs, cats, and kids so he needs to be with a family who's fairly active because he has so much energy," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Tripp, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.

