Billings Mustangs Clobber Great Falls Voyagers

Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (8-13) is now 6-4 at home this season. The Mustangs (13-8) improved to 6-6 on the road, and maintained their hold on first place in the North Division by two games over Missoula.

On a near 100-degree day in Great Falls, Billings came out firing in the opening frame. Jeter Downs led off the game with a line drive base hit to left. Miles Gordon reached on an error with a batted ball that went under the glove of the first baseman and into right field. Stuart Fairchild brought Downs home with a single to left-center. Two outs later, Leandro Santana smacked a triple to the wall in right-center for two more runs. Andy Sugilio made it 4-0 with an infield single that scored Santana. Pabel Manzanero capped the inning with an RBI single to center. All five runs were unearned.

The Voyagers scratched their first run across in the fourth. Craig Dedelow led off with a walk. Anthony Villa and Franklin Reyes had back-to-back singles. Hanleth Otano drove in Dedelow with a fielder’s choice. Billings opened it up in a big way with a Leandro Santana grand slam in the fifth. The Mustangs then plated five more in the sixth, three in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Reyes had a sixth-inning RBI double off the wall in deep left-center for Great Falls only other run.

On the mound, reliever Aaron Quillen posted the win for Billings. Quillen (1-0) worked two innings and gave up an unearned run on one hit with one strikeout. Chris Comito suffered the loss for Great Falls. Comito (1-2) lasted five innings and allowed nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits with two walks.

The Mustangs outhit the Voyagers 22-to-9. The 22 hits and 19 runs marked season-highs for Billings. It was a season-high in hits allowed by the Great Falls pitching staff. The runs allowed tied a season-high. Leandro Santana had a three-hit game with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Andy Sugilio had four singles with three RBIs and two runs. For the Voyagers, Franklin Reyes and Hanleth Otano each collected two hits with one RBI.

Great Falls continues its 10-game home stand Monday night with the series finale and rubber match against Billings. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium.