Wayne Johnson Sweeps Grizzly Nationals

For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.

The Lucas Oil Sprint Car Series Races were swept by Oklahoma City's Wayne Johnson. Johnson dominated the first night of racing - essentially running away for the win.

Night two was a different story - with Johnson having to battle with 15-year-old Giovanni Scelzi for the top spot.

While he looked comfortable on the track, there was one part of the festivities that made him a little uncomfortable - celebrating with a live grizzly in victory lane.

"Well I'm not going to lie, I met the guy who owns the bear, and he told me he ate breakfast with that bear every morning," Johnson said. "And I told him one of these days you're going to be breakfast. I'm a firm believer, I'm not a hunter, a fisherman, and everybody up here is. I'm from Oklahoma, this is all I do. So if it don't have an on and off switch, I don't want anything to do with it."

Johnson was a good sport however--posing with the bear both nights--despite being visibly uncomfortable.