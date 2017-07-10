Josh Huestis Hosts Sold Out Basketball Camp in Great Falls

Hometown hero Josh Huestis returned to his stomping grounds of CMR High School Monday afternoon, and even after one day of his youth camp, the kids are already learning a ton.

"It was pretty tough at first - I was nervous and shaky, but then I got used to it," said Geraldine freshman basketball player Dani McKelvy.

Getting a chance to learn one-on-one from an NBA player isn't something that Montanans get too often - but the Oklahoma City Thunder forward is in the Treasure State to give kids that experience.

"It's just an opportunity for kids to come out here and learn," Huestis said. "This is something that me growing up here, I wish there would have been more of. Just trying to give back and help kids along and try to help kids get better at basketball so we can see more of them where I am."

Kids from all around the state in 4th-12th grade started out Monday morning in drills and training to get a taste of what it's like to play at a higher level.

"I wish kids understood how many hours he spent in this gym, at the Peak," said CMR boys basketball head coach John Cislo. "He was constantly in here and it was hours and hours and hours a day."

"It's pretty awesome cause he plays for the NBA and he's really good and I want to go to the WNBA when I'm older," McKelvy added.

Even with all the skills practice - Josh says the main thing he wants to instill in the campers is what it takes behind the scenes to make it far.

"I'm really open about how I got there, the work it takes, the dedication. Just try to give any knowledge that I have because my path, it wasn't the easiest and there's been a lot of people who have been there before to teach me so if I can just help just a couple kids even just figure it out and make their path a little bit easier, that's what I want," Huestis explained.

The camp will continue on through Thursday - and then Josh says he encourages kids to take what they learned and go perfect it at local gyms.