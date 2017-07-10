"Tails and Ales" with Maclean Animal Adoption Center

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

The fire started last week and over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained. But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T

The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...