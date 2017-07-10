Local Businesses Have Trouble Fighting Big Business and Online Stores

In a time when Great Falls has nearly eight grocery store chains that all provide some form of online shopping, we wanted to find out how much of an impact this has had on local businesses.

The answer? It's been a very hard fight.

Well its convenient, often time’s people will shop online at stores that have a box store here in town. Like this week when it is 100 degrees it's a lot easier to shop from home” says Candy Zanto.

Peres food basket is one of only a few local corner grocery stores left in great falls, and they say big business effects their distributor first before affecting them.

“They have to raise their prices and when they raise their prices we have to raise our prices. Which pushes people even further away because they can get things cheaper at bigger businesses and the one stop shops” says Virginia Peres.

In a very convoluted process, it simply comes down to this. when an online store promises free-shipping or returns to customers, they give a set amount of funds to the distributer. but the problem comes when distributors has to foot part of the bill because the product being shipped or returned costs more than what the online store provides.

As for Peres's, they say there's one thing the mega markets can't take from them.

“We have lots and lots of great people who shop here” says Laurie Peres