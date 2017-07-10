July Fire is 50% contained - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

July Fire is 50% contained

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

In one week, the July Fire has burned well over 10,000 acres, and communities in the area are still on evacuation standby status.

It is  50 percent contained, however depending on the weather, that could change at a moments notice. Monday a red flag warning went into effect which started at noon and is continuing through Monday night.

Over 430 people  are working to contain the fire. According to a press release by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, crews are focused on the Northern Boundary of the Fire Line and maintaining other existing boundaries. Landusky, Hays, Lodepole, and Zortman are under continuous monitoring and a stand by evacuation alert.
"Even with the 50 percent fire containment. There are lots of unknowns  that could happen with the fire as we experienced increased wind and weather this afternoon we might more unpredictable fire behavior," said Hailey Graf, Public Information Officer.

She said there are no serious injuries to any of the fire crews and no homes have been lost in the fire.  In fact only five outbuildings have burned down. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away even in areas already burned because it may be unsafe. 

Areas that have burned already can pose as a danger with trees that could fall out roots still smoldering. Fire crews are working around the clock. Graf said they said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and no time line has been given as to when they'll have that investigation wrapped up.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

  • Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:37:54 GMT

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Zortman Montana July Fire one week later

    Zortman Montana July Fire one week later

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:14:24 GMT

    The fire started last week and  over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained.  But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T

    The fire started last week and  over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained.  But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T

  • July Fire Update

    July Fire Update

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:46:07 GMT
    The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
    The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  • Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.