July Fire is 50% contained

In one week, the July Fire has burned well over 10,000 acres, and communities in the area are still on evacuation standby status.

It is 50 percent contained, however depending on the weather, that could change at a moments notice. Monday a red flag warning went into effect which started at noon and is continuing through Monday night.

Over 430 people are working to contain the fire. According to a press release by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, crews are focused on the Northern Boundary of the Fire Line and maintaining other existing boundaries. Landusky, Hays, Lodepole, and Zortman are under continuous monitoring and a stand by evacuation alert.

"Even with the 50 percent fire containment. There are lots of unknowns that could happen with the fire as we experienced increased wind and weather this afternoon we might more unpredictable fire behavior," said Hailey Graf, Public Information Officer.

She said there are no serious injuries to any of the fire crews and no homes have been lost in the fire. In fact only five outbuildings have burned down. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away even in areas already burned because it may be unsafe.

Areas that have burned already can pose as a danger with trees that could fall out roots still smoldering. Fire crews are working around the clock. Graf said they said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and no time line has been given as to when they'll have that investigation wrapped up.