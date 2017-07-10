Blackfoot woman still missing #MMIW

It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her.

Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life.

Not knowing where Ashley is, and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.

" I am frustrated because we don't have any leads and its like she just up and left she gone and poof she left you know like she just kinda disappeared and no one knows where she at and we're looking and no ones saying anything and it gets you really mad because your scared because the anger always comes after fear." said Kimberly.

The family continues to ask for volunteers to aid in the search. She said she still believes Ashley is alive. However, she said she doesn't want her sister out there and alone. She wants to bring her home.

Ashley is 20, height 5'4, weight 90 pounds, eye color brown, hair color light brown. If you have any information call The Blackfeet Law Enforcement 406-338-4000.