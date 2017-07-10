Dept. of Revenue Sends Out Appraisal Notices

Last month, the Montana Department of Revenue sent out property appraisal forms to Montana Residents. It will tell you how much money the department says your property is worth. The forms are sent out every two years used to show property owners the value for tax purposes. But what most people don't realize is the form isn't set in stone. If you disagree with the amount your property is appraised for, you're able to file a formal request to get a second look. If you’re unsure if the amount should be higher or lower, ask the experts.

"They can contact a realtor or look in the paper to see what things are actually being listed for in their area.” Jason Boggess, the Region 2 Manager for Property Assessment of the Department of Revenue says. “If their value is listed higher, much higher than their neighbors and it's the same property, that's a good indication their being over-valued."

If you disagree, you can call the Department of Revenue and have them send you a form, visit their website and download one, or visit one of the local offices. However, you will need to move quickly. The property appraisal forms were sent out last month and you have only thirty days from then to file your formal disagreements.