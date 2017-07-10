Road Closed Due to Water Main Replacement - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Road Closed Due to Water Main Replacement

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The City of Great Falls will be replacing a water main along 4th avenue north from 24th street to 27th street. Starting Wednesday July 12th, 26th street north will be closed to traffic at 4th avenue north. There will be barriers and detour signs in place. Crews anticipate the work will be done by July 19th, weather permitting. For more information, you can call Williams Civil Construction or the City of Great Falls.

