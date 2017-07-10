40 Wrestlers Utilizing Wrestling Camp to Prepare for National Competition

40 high school wrestlers will be competing at the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet/Junior national championships in Fargo, ND starting Saturday, July 15 through July 22, 2017. Before representing the Treasure State at this national event, the group of 40 is training in a week long camp in Great Falls.

37 boys and three girls are participating in the wrestling camp that started on July 6 and runs through July 12. It's hosted by University of Providence men's wrestling coach Caleb Schaeffer, Argos staff and former wrestlers too. These 40 wrestlers are training three times a day. Coach Schaeffer says there will be 28 mats inside Fargo Dome at the national competition, which features Freestyle and Greco-Roman style wrestling. Class AA state winners Hayden Schrull from Helena High and Great Falls High's Jordan Komac have both competed in this national meet and want to perform better than they've done in the past.

"You just got to be ready to go and want it and be excited. Try not to be nervous and go after it. Montana is definitely an underdog and I like that feeling of being an underdog and just want to go after kids, the best kids in the country so," said Jordan Komac.

"We're working pretty hard out on the mat every day. I think. Just busting our butts," said Hayden Schrull.

"These kids already have the fundamentals. They're some of the best kids in the state for a reason. We're not trying to make them better wrestlers, we're trying to get them in shape and get them ready for this competition at this event," said Caleb Schaeffer.