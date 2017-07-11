Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Great Falls Tribune Credit: Great Falls Tribune
BROWNING -

A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant.

LaPlant was 35 years old. He leaves behind a wife and four children. 

According to family members, the incident happened at a wedding party. They have confirmed at least one person is now in custody in connection to the stabbing.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. 

A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Blackfoot woman still missing #MMIW

    Blackfoot woman still missing #MMIW

    Monday, July 10 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-11 01:02:01 GMT

    It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life.  Not knowing where Ashley is,  and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.  

    It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life.  Not knowing where Ashley is,  and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.  

  • Zortman Montana July Fire one week later

    Zortman Montana July Fire one week later

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:14:24 GMT

    The fire started last week and  over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained.  But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T

    The fire started last week and  over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained.  But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:23:22 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.