Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant.

LaPlant was 35 years old. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

According to family members, the incident happened at a wedding party. They have confirmed at least one person is now in custody in connection to the stabbing.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.

A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.