Sun Prairie on a water restriction order

The Sun Prairie Village County Water and Sewer District has placed the community on a water restriction. They ask residents to stop watering their lawns and filling up their pools.

The reason? They use well water and it is treated in the water plant to make it drinkable for the community.

With the recent heat wave, more people have been using the water. Which means they are running out of the chemical used to clean and kill any bacteria that makes it safe to drink.

"We have to keep a residual state regulation and federal regulations of a minimum of point two chlorine residual going out to the public so if we don't meet that we have to shut the plant down so that would also mean no water at all to the customers," said Fulmer.

She said the chlorine is injected into the water several times at different stages during the cleaning and filtration process. The supplier is running low and can't deliver extra canisters to the area.

Currently this effects about 15,000 people in the Sun Prairie area. Fulmer said the only way to fix the problem is to conserve the water.