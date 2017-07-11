July Fire 60% contained

Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers are investigating the July fire burning south of Fort Belknap Indian Reservation as a suspected human-caused fire.

The weather has been playing a big role in how crews are fighting the July Fire near Zortman.

With the cooler weather and a bit of rain over Monday night it has become a little easier to control this fire.The National Inter-agency Coordination Center said it has cost $3.2 million to fight so far.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team reported the fire is 60 percent contained and has burned over 11,000 acres and a small cabin in the Little Rocky Mountains. They are still focusing on the northern edge of the fire.

The NRIMT said the fire got within a half mile of the Fort Belknap Indian reservation in Blaine County.

Even though Monday night's rain came with thunderstorms and some lightning, the moisture itself was extremely helpful. That meant good news for the residents.

"The local jurisdiction of emergency services for the sheriffs department do not have any stand by alerts in place for any of the communities. Every body is back in Zortman and Landusky. The community of Hays is about 4 or 5 air miles away from the fires edge. We just continue to provide information to and updates so those community members are aware of where the fire is," said Tim Engrav Public Information Officer.

He said it looks like mother nature will continuing adding them in fight the fire. He reminds residents to stay away from the areas already burnt.

Because those areas may have roots still smoldering or trees that could fall down.