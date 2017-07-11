Rocky Boy Reservation is at Critical Low for Water Reserves

Because of the extreme drought across much of north eastern Montana, the Chippewa Cree Tribe has put a water restriction in place as of last week. But now, their water reserves have hit extreme lows.

Residents on the reservation only have 5 feet or 50-thousand gallons of usable water left in each of their 4 tanks. That water is meant to be spread amongst 3000 people and right now Dustin white with the Chippewa Cree Tribe says if residents don't start conserving what's considered critical now, could be considered life threatening in a matter of weeks.

“We are asking residents no outside watering, watering of gardens yards, washing vehicles, or allowing kids to play in sprinklers or fill up swimming pools” says Tribal Resource Director Dustin White.

Let's put this into perspective for you. We asked Dustin what happens if a fire breaks out on the reservation, He told us they would only be able to fight the fire for about an hour before water runs out.

As the weather does not seem to be helping in this drought, the only thing that can help is the people

“We are asking residents to check all of their plumbing inside their homes for any leaks whether it is their toilets, the flapper calves can leak anywhere from 5 to 600 gallons a day, or their faucets and instead of taking a 15 minute shower cut it down to 5 minutes, something like that” says White.

If you are caught using water outside you get one warning, and we were told if you get caught a second time, then they will shut off your water for the remainder of the water restrictions.

We were told that Chippewa Cree Tribe does plan to drill another well at some point in the coming week to add about 25,000 gallons to their storage tanks every day.