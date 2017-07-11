Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers.

"It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad.

The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty.

According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally shot his friend while pistol-whipping someone else,. but that story does not add up to the Eakin family, at least not without seeing the proof for themselves.

"Some physical evidence that shows that clearly shows that Austin did it. There should be gunshot residue, powder residue on his hands. We don’t know if there is or not,” said Eakin.

County Attorney Leo Gallagher was not available for an on camera interview, but when we spoke with him over the phone he said the Eakin family has all of the evidence they are entitled to--meaning everything that is public information. Anything more than that would be up to his discretion to release and he doesn't think the case warrants it.

"As the victims you would think you would be able to see something more than the general public and we have not," said Eakin.

Meanwhile the Eakin family is not convinced, and have their own suspicions on who may have committed the crime.

"So if we keep hearing about other people that could have been involved, that just leads us to believe that there is other possibilities and we have heard that since day one...that there could be some other person or persons involved,” said Eakin.

But Gallagher says those concerns have been fully investigated and nothing has turned up.

"I guess it just comes down to.... since we haven't seen any evidence we are having a hard time believing everything we are being told," said Eakin.

Kroll-McLaughlin will be sentenced for Eakin’s murder on July 20th.

The family hopes the rumors circulating around town about how Ryan was killed will result in community members turning over actual substantial information to the authorities.