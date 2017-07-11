Montana Cowboy Action Shooting Tournament - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Cowboy Action Shooting Tournament

Posted:

Interested in getting into the shooting scene, but unsure where to start? An upcoming event in Great Falls could be the answer.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15th-16th, Cowboy Action Shooting will take place for the Montana State Championships at the Great falls Shooting Sports Complex. The event is free and open to the public.

Volunteer Randall Knowles says the event is about timing and accuracy, mixed with a bit of fun as the serious cowboys dress up and take on the persona of a cowboy. The shooting will take place at a close distance with metal targets. Knowles says even if you have never shot before, come to watch and learn; he says the Great Falls Shooting Complex is more of a big family than anything else, and volunteers will be happy to explain the inner workings of the shooting world.

While events will happen throughout the weekend, guests are encouraged to come between 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit their the Black Horse Shootists website.

