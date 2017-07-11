Record Numbers at Carroll Volleyball Camp

Carroll College volleyball is hosting their annual overnight camp in Helena this week.

Fighting Saints head coach Maureen Boyle says 130 high school campers showed up this year and that’s the biggest number she’s ever seen. She says this camp kicks off her own team’s work toward their games, which begin in mid-August, and she’s excited to get that started as well.

"I think some of them find their passion in the gym too and that's important to me because I think sometimes you get stuck just doing your job in volleyball and you forget that you have a gift that you can share with others and they tend to find that somewhere along this week," said Fighting Saints volleyball head coach Maureen Boyle.

"You see these girls that were once your age and now they're playing college-level volleyball and that just kind of shows you that you can make it there and that they're helping you try and make it there," said Capital Bruins senior setter Celina Sanchez.

Coach Boyle says the previous record for camp attendance was 106 kids.