Robbery Reported in Downtown Great Falls, Suspect in Custody

A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life. Not knowing where Ashley is, and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.
It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life. Not knowing where Ashley is, and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.
The fire started last week and over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained. But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T
The fire started last week and over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained. But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.