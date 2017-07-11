Robbery Reported in Downtown Great Falls, Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: GFPD tells us they do have a suspect in custody, however the suspect has yet to be charged. The robbery happened at 'That Bar' located on 619 Central Ave. in the downtown area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

It is unclear if 'That Bar' is the victim or if people in the area were robbed. However, GFPD says they responded to the address of the bar.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

We have received multiple reports of a large police presence near Club Cigar on Central Avenue in Great Falls. Employees at Club Cigar say they were not robbed, and have no connection to the police presence.

