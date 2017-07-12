LaPlant's family speaks out

New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they offered up no more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The family said on July 5th Shane LaPlant was stabbed multiple times at a wedding party.

We have received no information from the BIA. And none of this will ever replace the hole left in the hearts and lives of Shane LaPlant's family and friends. We spoke to Susan Fenner, Shane's aunt, who said they are all more than hurt and angry.

"We are devastated because Shane was probably one of the most kind and giving persons in our family. His wife and his children are you know completely devastated. Him and his wife were the love of each other lives since they were children they met in their early teens and shes destroyed," said Fenner.

Shane's funeral was held Tuesday. Susan said he didn't live on the reservation, worked hard to provide for his family and didn't party. He just came home to visit family and go to the wedding.