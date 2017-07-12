The odds have continued to remain in the favor of those who are fighting the July Fire. The cooler temperatures, high humidity, and the cloud cover in the area help control the fire lines.

The July fire is at a 70 percent containment level.

Approximately 40 fire fighters have left the area and on their way to help put out other fires in the state. This is because mother nature has started to lend a helping hand.

"We must have reached the dew point in the temperature over night because the grass was wet so that

helps when the humidity's are higher it helps keep the fire down, reduces the heat intensity as the fire sits over night it doesn't allow it to move too much,"said Time Engrav, July Fire Public Information Officer.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said they are using water bars and heavy equipment on roads and trails in the area to prevent erosion along the fire line.

"The crews are working on the northern end of the fire line to really create a secure line because the fire has been moving on the slopes," said Engrav.

He said so far the cost to fight the fire is at 4 million dollars

But the big question right now, is how did it start? The Bureau of Land Management confirmed they are actively investigating this a a human caused fire. But they are tight lipped about details

"We don't comment on active investigations because we don't want to compromise the integrity of the investigation," said Jonathan Moor BLM Public Information Officer.

The other good news is the communities in the area remain out of danger. The only building other than several sheds lost in the fire was a small cabin in the Little Rocky Mountains.