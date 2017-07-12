Beekeeping An Inexpensive Hobby To Try

Now that bee keeping is allowed within great falls city limits, we wanted to find out how easily it can be done. The answer might surprise you.

Beekeeping is a surprisingly easy, low maintenance, inexpensive and low risk hobby.

There are a variety of different hives but the 2 easiest to keep are Langstroth and top bar hives. Both require minimum maintenance, but the top bar hive is easier to build and maintain.

“The top bar hive you see behind me can be built from your local hardware store like home depot for under 60 dollars” says beekeeper Howard Charleboix.

Now you might be wondering why even keep bees in the first place? Well Howard told us one large benefit of bee keeping is the pollination of gardens and flower beds in your yard. Beekeepers claim their gardens are flourishing from all the bees around.

If you're worried about getting stung, don’t be. Howard was around the bees for over an hour, he had bees all over him and even on his unprotected hands and he didn't get stung once.

But you can always wear protective gear if you're concerned about it.