Beekeeping Is An Easier Hobby to Maintain Than You Would Think

Maintenance wise beekeeping is an extremely easy hobby to get into. Other than setting up a hive and stocking the hive with a colony and queen, the bees pretty much take care of themselves.

A beekeeper like Howard who has 7 hives does a little more maintenance then someone with one or two in their backyard. But he says it still doesn't take up much of his time.

“The most of your beekeeping is obviously centered through the spring and summer. But once every ten days or so maybe for about a half hour I'm inspecting my hives” says beekeeper Howard Charleboix.

His inspections look for how much honey in the combs, how many larva there are, if there is any broken combs, and if he has to move fresh boards to the front to give the hive more space to expand.

With the top bar hives like this one, the maintenance is as simple as moving an empty bar into the middle of the hive so the queen has more space to lay eggs and the hive has more space to grow and make honey.

