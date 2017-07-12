Upcoming events at Giant Springs State Park - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Upcoming events at Giant Springs State Park

Posted: Updated:

Get over the summer heat by taking advantage of Giant Springs State Park with two exciting events coming up during the month of July!

On Saturday, July 15th from 9:00-11:00 A.M., the park will host a Q & A session with natural resource professionals from a variety of organizations, including FWP, USFS, US FWS-Benton Lake, Rivers Edge Trail, and Great Falls Parks and Rec. Organizer Tamara Tollett says while those in attendance are professionals, the morning is meant to be light hearted and fun, encouraging folks to ask questions about what workers do on a daily basis, their favorite part, and what they’re working on for the future. There will also be refreshments and possible freebies!

Also happening in July is the 2nd annual “Ride to the Springs” Car Show. Come check out some unique rides on Saturday, July 22nd from 11:00-4:00 P.M. There will informal judging taking place in four different categories, including Best in Show. The event is free and open to the public. Registration for your car to participate is also free.

For more information, head to Giant Springs State Park website.  

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Robbery Reported in Downtown Great Falls, Suspect in Custody

    Robbery Reported in Downtown Great Falls, Suspect in Custody

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:27:59 GMT

    We have received multiple reports of a large police presence near Club Cigar on Central Avenue in Great Falls. Employees at Club Cigar say they were not robbed, and have no connection to the police presence.  Great Falls Police have confirmed with KFBB officers are responding to reports of a robbery on the 600 block of Central Avenue. At this time, it is unclear if anything was taken, or if anyone is in custody.  We will continue to update you as we learn more information....

    We have received multiple reports of a large police presence near Club Cigar on Central Avenue in Great Falls. Employees at Club Cigar say they were not robbed, and have no connection to the police presence.  Great Falls Police have confirmed with KFBB officers are responding to reports of a robbery on the 600 block of Central Avenue. At this time, it is unclear if anything was taken, or if anyone is in custody.  We will continue to update you as we learn more information....

  • Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:25:44 GMT

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

  • Blackfoot woman still missing #MMIW

    Blackfoot woman still missing #MMIW

    Monday, July 10 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-11 01:02:01 GMT

    It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life.  Not knowing where Ashley is,  and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.  

    It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life.  Not knowing where Ashley is,  and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.  

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...