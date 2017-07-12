Upcoming events at Giant Springs State Park

Get over the summer heat by taking advantage of Giant Springs State Park with two exciting events coming up during the month of July!

On Saturday, July 15th from 9:00-11:00 A.M., the park will host a Q & A session with natural resource professionals from a variety of organizations, including FWP, USFS, US FWS-Benton Lake, Rivers Edge Trail, and Great Falls Parks and Rec. Organizer Tamara Tollett says while those in attendance are professionals, the morning is meant to be light hearted and fun, encouraging folks to ask questions about what workers do on a daily basis, their favorite part, and what they’re working on for the future. There will also be refreshments and possible freebies!

Also happening in July is the 2nd annual “Ride to the Springs” Car Show. Come check out some unique rides on Saturday, July 22nd from 11:00-4:00 P.M. There will informal judging taking place in four different categories, including Best in Show. The event is free and open to the public. Registration for your car to participate is also free.

For more information, head to Giant Springs State Park website.