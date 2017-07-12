221 Industries Hosts 4th Annual Motorcross Freestyle Air Bash in Great Falls

221 Industries was host to the 4th annual Motorcross Freestyle Air Bash in Great Falls. There were three riders showing off their tricks to include Vince Morgan from Phoenix, Arizona, Levi Renz from Butte, Montana and Red Bull Canadian rider Kyle Demelo. Demelo says he's the overall number one canadian in the freestyle motorcross sport. The tricks these guys were performing had attendees excited. Demelo even shared with SWX Montana the hardest trick he's ever performed too.

"We'll the hardest trick that I've done and I do currently is the double back flip. I do that regularly now, but it still scares me," said Red Bull Canadian motorcross rider Kyle Demelo.

"To be honest, I love to see the tricks but I like to watch the kids. Because when the kids see what these guys can do on their motorcycles and their faces light up and they just jump up and down and just clap, I think that's just priceless," said motorcross fan Wendy Dick.