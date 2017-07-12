Fairfield Football Team Hosts Annual Youth Camp

The 18th annual Fairfield Football Camp is going on right behind me and the goal for today: getting as many kids reps as possible.

Eagles football coach Les Meyer says the three-day camp features mostly kids from the second grade through the eighth grade. Meyer and his players worked out kids individually through multiple positions on the offensive and defensive ends of the field in order to expose them to the game. The camp also featured some outside of the box drills including a slick watermelon carrying race where campers focused on ball security and balance. Meyer says giving campers as many repetitions as possible is the most beneficial part to their progress.

"They're taking time out and we want to give them some reps," Eagles Head Coach Les Meyer said. "We want them to get exposed to it. We're kind of cheating them if we're not giving them our best."

Meyer's son Ryder, who plays quarterback and safety for the Eagles, added "we try and make it the experience that we have. Put them through the same principles that we're taught so that when they get to our level or the high school level they know what to do and they know what to expect."

The first time you'll be able to see the Eagles varsity football team will be at Deer Lodge the Friday of Labor Day.