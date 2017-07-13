15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-o - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

Posted: Updated:

A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her.

Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on the bed.

She said Pederson pulled down her pants and raped her first before holding her down while the other boy assaulted her.

She admitted to officers she had been drinking earlier that night. She also said she tried to fight them off and tell them "no" numerous times. The victim was later taken to the Emergency Room at Benefis for an examination. The medical findings were consistent with a sexual assault. 

Pederson is currently pending sentencing for a previous case in which he plead guilty to Assault with a Weapon. The state is requesting a bond in the amount of $100,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LaPlant's family speaks out

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:29:04 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

    New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • 15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:06 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

  • Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:25:44 GMT

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

  • "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:54:59 GMT

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...