15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her.

Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on the bed.

She said Pederson pulled down her pants and raped her first before holding her down while the other boy assaulted her.

She admitted to officers she had been drinking earlier that night. She also said she tried to fight them off and tell them "no" numerous times. The victim was later taken to the Emergency Room at Benefis for an examination. The medical findings were consistent with a sexual assault.

Pederson is currently pending sentencing for a previous case in which he plead guilty to Assault with a Weapon. The state is requesting a bond in the amount of $100,000.