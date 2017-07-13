Business Improvement District discusses plans to make downtown safer

The Great Falls Business Improvement District gets ready to lend a hand to the Great Falls Police Department.

Members of the BID board, the Downtown Safety Alliance and the Great Falls Police Department will work together to help patrol downtown and other areas of the city. The effort will help curb crime in the area and they said this is all on a volunteer basis for just a few hours each day.

"No we do not carry weapons no we do not have the right to arrest people, but its one more way we can create a presence downtown that helps detour the negative activities going on," said O'Haire Motor Inn Manager Sandi Johnson-Thares.

Volunteers will have a police radio to call in any suspicious behavior. And they will get their very own patrol rig. A 2017 Polaris Ranger. Which the board passed a unanimous vote to buy and will share with GFPD.