Jo Ann LaPlant speaks out about her husband's death

For the first time Jo Ann LaPlant spoke out about her late husband, Shane LaPlant's tragic death.

"He was stabbed at least 17 times in the back and on his head. He had defensive wounds on his hand I was there when he passed away and I prayed with my husband," said LaPlant.

It has been since July 5th that Jo Ann had her final moments with the man she described as the love of her life.

"He was the first boy I ever held hands with the first boy I ever kiss, I was 16 when I got pregnant with Anne. He was 18 and such an amazing dad," said LaPlant.

Jo Ann said when she met with the Bureau of Indian Affairs agents told her they have a confession, but she said no one is in custody.

"You can go to jail for killing someone and get out the next day and that's what happened to Shane's killer. He's out of jail there's no justice in that," said LaPlant.

She said there is a fire within that won't allow her to be silent about the circumstances of his tragic death.

"I want to make sure that people are held accountable not just this guy but the people who stood there and did nothing the people stood there and let some one steal my kids' dad from them," said LaPlant.

We reached out to the BIA, FBI, and the US Attorney's office, and finally the clerk at the Federal Courthouse told us that no one has officially been charged in Shane's death .

"The system in Browning is so twisted there are so many things that happen there you know its so unfair its so unfair," said LaPlant.

Jo Ann said the family urges anyone with information to come forward.

