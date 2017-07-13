Jo Ann LaPlant speaks out about her husband's death

New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
For the first time Jo Ann LaPlant spoke out about her late husband Shane LaPlant's tragic death. "He was stabbed at least 17 times in the back and on his head. He had defensive wounds on his hand I was there when he passed away and I prayed with my husband," said LaPlant.
When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
