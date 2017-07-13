Groundbreaking held for new elementary school

Great Falls - The oldest school building in the city of Great Falls is about to get replaced. On Thursday, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the school that will replace Roosevelt Elementary.

The new school will be built on the 3000 block of 5th Ave. N., in the exact location where Lowell elementary used to be until it shut down in the late 1970s.

As for the current Roosevelt Elementary, it is located off the 2500 block of 2nd Ave. N., and is surrounded by three one-way streets. It was built back in 1928, and school officials say it is long overdue that a new school go up in its place.

"it's just so exciting. It's hard to describe the feeling of knowing that our future generations, kids who haven't even been born yet, will be enjoying new modern technologically advanced schools," said Jan Cahill, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for GFPS.

The new school is expected to open up next August and will accomodate up to 500 students. Cahill says that there's a committee being put together to decide the new school's name, and there's also a committee looking at boundary adjustments for the new school, which means that some current Roosevelt students may end up going to another elementary school.